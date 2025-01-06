VIDEO: After Back Injury Scare, Jasprit Bumrah Set to Miss Upcoming White-ball Series - Reports

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who sustained back spasms in the final Test of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, is likely to be rested for the majority of India's home white-ball series against England, keeping an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19. Bumrah, who was India's stand out player with 32 wickets in their 3-1 series loss at the hands of Australia in the series, couldn't bowl in the final innings of the series in Sydney after suffering back spasm. The injury has a direct link to his excessive workload in the series, and the BCCI medical team will try to ensure the new Test captain is ready for the ICC showpiece where his presence is mandatory to India’s fortunes.