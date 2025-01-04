VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Rushed To Hospital For Scans, Virat Kohli Returns As Indian Test Skipper

Jasprit Bumrah, serving as the skipper for the Indian team in the Sydney Test, has been taken to the hospital for scans, leaving the match midway and sparking significant concerns for Team India. The injury to India's pace spearhead comes at a critical juncture, as the Australians aim to consolidate their position and take a commanding lead. Bumrah's absence could tilt the balance in favor of the hosts, adding immense pressure on India's bowling unit to step up and deliver in his absence. With three full days and nine sessions still to be played in this decisive final Test of the series, India faces an uphill battle to remain competitive. The team will need to recalibrate its strategies and rely on the remaining bowlers to shoulder the responsibility. Meanwhile, Australia's batting lineup, already gaining momentum, is likely to capitalize on this setback to post a daunting target. The coming sessions will be a true test of India's resilience and resourcefulness as they fight to stay in contention in this high-stakes encounter.