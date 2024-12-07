Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Gives Him a Fiery Send-off That Draws Australia

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj lit up the cricket field with an intense moment, delivering a fiery send-off to Australian middle-order batter Travis Head. The dramatic incident unfolded in the 82nd over of Australia’s first innings when Siraj bowled a stunning delivery that breached Head’s defense, sending the stumps flying. What followed was a heated exchange of words between the two players, with Siraj giving Head an aggressive farewell as he walked back to the pavilion. The confrontation added an extra layer of drama to the match, highlighting the high stakes and competitive spirit on display.