VIDEO: Did Rohit Sharma Give 'Not Retiring' Interview Due to Gautam Gambhir? Ex-IND Cricketer's Big Take

When Rohit Sharma was absent from the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, rumors circulated that he had been dropped, with some reports suggesting he was no longer part of the selectors' future plans. However, on Day 2 of the match, Rohit gave a bold interview in which he asserted that he "isn't retiring." Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rohit felt compelled to clarify his position because Gautam Gambhir was receiving praise for the decision to leave the Indian captain out of the lineup.