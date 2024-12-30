IND VS AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fail Again; Will Ajit Agarkar Force Two Stalwarts to Retire?

India's top order crumbled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the penultimate test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul dismissed for dismal scores. Rohit Sharma's poor form continues to be a concern, raising questions about his position. All eyes are now on the middle order, with Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy, and Washington Sundar tasked with stabilizing the innings. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's chief selector currently in Australia, is reportedly set to hold discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his form and future in the series.