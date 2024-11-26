Search icon
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Father Responds to Age Fraud Claims After Historic IPL Signing
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 3:27 PM IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Father Responds to Age Fraud Claims After Historic IPL Signing

Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history as the youngest-ever signing in IPL history after being picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore. However, his record-breaking achievement has been overshadowed by lingering allegations of age fraud. Amid the rising fame and scrutiny, Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, recently addressed the controversy, defending his son’s integrity and dismissing the claims. While Vaibhav’s talent shines on the field, the off-field criticism serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by young athletes under the spotlight.

