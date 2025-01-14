Search icon
Published Jan 14, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST

VIDEO: 3 Metres Away, What's Stopping From SpaDex From Success? Ex-ISRO Scientist Explains

With ISRO’s SpaDex mission achieving a close proximity of just 3 metres between its Target and Chaser spacecraft, the anticipation for a successful docking is high. However, technical challenges have delayed this historic maneuver. Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit sheds light on the complexities involved, explaining the meticulous precision and synchronization required for the docking process. As India stands on the cusp of another remarkable space achievement, these insights highlight the intricate hurdles of advanced space exploration.

