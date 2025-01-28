'Arrogant, Elitist': Woman's Comments on IITians Go Viral, Internet Responds

A woman has triggered a heated debate on X for her controversial opinion on graduates from India’s prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The woman shared a post criticising IITians particularly those from top-tier IITs and high-ranking branches and claimed that they display “arrogance” and “elitism”.

“Every IITian I’ve ever met is so insufferable to the core. Hate to generalise but I’ve not seen one (1) normal IITian (especially tier 1 IITs, top branches) extreme air of elitism and placing themselves on a pedestal all the time. Arrogant, highly dismissive of others,” the caption of post reads.

The post has garnered over 2 lakh views so far. Many user sparked a debate in the comments section, with several sections slamming the user for her harsh opinions about IITs.

“I work every day with more than 15 IITians as a non-IITian. They are humble, hardworking, talented and have no attitude issues at all,” a user said while several emphasised, “Experience of 1 person about IITians is a pretty small sample size.”

Another comment read, “Strong words! While arrogance can sometimes cloud brilliance, IITians have contributed to global innovation in incredible ways. It's all about balance, right?”

Several others, who disagreed with her views, explained why. “My experience so far has been quite the opposite. Most of them are so humble and always open to new ideas/learnings.”