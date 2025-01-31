Delhi Cab Driver Offers Free Snacks, Wi-Fi and Perfumes; Netizens Impressed

Viral News: When a passenger books a cab, then his only goal is to reach the destination as quickly as possible, but this cab driver in Delhi is offering much more to his customers.

According to a post that has gone viral on the social media platforms, Abdul Qadeer, who drives the cab, is providing free snacks, water, and Wi-Fi during the ride.

‘Cab Driver Provides Free Snacks, Water, Wi-Fi’

A user shared a post and a photo in this regard on Reddit and said “Found cab facilities better than flights.”

According to the photo, the car can be seen filled to the brim with snacks, water, Wi-Fi, perfume, medicines to hand-held fans, tissues, sanitizers, and even an ashtray.

Netizens React

Social media users recalled that driver Abdul Qadir is a known figure and is known as "the uber driver who's never cancelled on his customers".

“His name is Abdul Qadir. Newspapers have published stories about him, "the uber driver who's never cancelled on his customers" . you can see the (cropped) story of himself he has hanged at the top. I was leaving for my office and didn't know I will run into this magnificence,” a user wrote.

Several users stated that this driver should be made famous on the internet for his good initiatives.

“Name and fame the driver. He deserves the recognition for this, more than you deserve the karma points for sharing this,” a user wrote.