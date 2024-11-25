Gujarat Tailor Stunned by ₹86 Lakh Power Bill. Here's What Happened Next

Ahmedabad: A tailor in Gujarat's Valsad was shocked to receive an electrical bill that was way beyond his imagination. A man named Muslim Ansari who manages the shop with his uncle and pays his electricity bills regularly received this massive power bill of Rs 86 lakhs.

Gujarat Tailor Stunned by ₹86 Lakh Power Bill

Ansari, who has a small tailor shop in the Chor Gali area of the Valsad district of Gujarat, sews men's clothing. The shop receives power supply from the state-owned Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited, which serves over 32 lakh customers across seven districts in south Gujarat.

Officials Rushed to Shop

It is after Ansari noticed his large bill that discom personnel arrived at his shop to check the meter. What they discovered was that two numbers (10) had been incorrectly added to the meter reading, resulting in the massive cost.