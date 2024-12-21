Search icon
  • ‘Locals Saved Me’: Foreigner Argues With Delhi Rickshaw Puller Over Fare, Video Goes Viral

Published 07:58 IST, December 21st 2024

‘Locals Saved Me’: Foreigner Argues With Delhi Rickshaw Puller Over Fare, Video Goes Viral

The video shows a heated argument between a foreign tourist and a rickshaw puller in Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The rickshaw puller can be heard refusing to accept the money. | Image: X

Viral Video: A shocking video has gone viral, showing a heated confrontation between a foreign tourist and a rickshaw puller in Delhi. The video, widely shared on Instagram, has gained over 1.6 million views. The video shows the tourist filming himself,capturing the tense argument between the two as they argue back and forth.

The incident, believed to have occurred in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, shows the tourist negotiating with the driver over the fare. Although the tourist is not visible in the footage, his voice can be heard throughout the video, which he apparently recorded himself.

In the video, the rickshaw puller demands 1,500, while the tourist offers 500 and hands over the note. Despite this, the driver is heard repeatedly saying “no” and asking for more money.

Watch the video:

As the argument heats up, people nearby get involved and start questioning the tourist. It’s then revealed that the 500 rupees wasn’t for the fare, but was a gift from the tourist. The bystanders tell the rickshaw puller to return the money, but the driver refuses and the video ends.

The video was shared by Instagram handle @samesamevic, with the caption, “Scammed in India on Day 1 - But Locals Saved Me!”

The video gained varied reactions online, with one user commenting, “It’s good to see some educated people’s come in front.” Another suggested, “If you face any trouble in India then contact locals, they will definitely help you.”

A third added, “Happens in every country with tourists not just in India but so glad the locals intervened and helped.”

Another quipped, “The guy who kept eating, like watching a movie with popcorn, caught my attention.” 

Updated 07:58 IST, December 21st 2024

Viral

