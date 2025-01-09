Man Applies to 1,000 Jobs Using AI While Sleeping, Secures 50 Interviews

New Delhi, India: In an innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), one man has revolutionized his job search by creating a custom AI bot that applied to 1,000 jobs on his behalf—while he slept.

Since the rise of AI in content creation, millions of internet users have discovered its efficiency in drafting resumes, cover letters, and other key documents for job applications.

But one user, sharing his experience on Reddit's 'Get Employed' forum, has taken AI usage to a whole new level, automating the entire job application process with impressive results.

The man, detailed how he programmed a bot that could autonomously apply to job listings.

This bot, designed to operate without human input, analyzes job descriptions, tailors CVs and cover letters for each role, and even answers specific questions posed by recruiters—all while the man peacefully slept.

"Over the course of one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews," the user wrote. "The AI generated CVs and cover letters that were highly customized for each position I applied to, significantly increasing my chances of getting noticed by both automated screening systems and human recruiters."

The self-built AI bot works by analyzing the skills and qualifications listed in each job description and cross-referencing them with the user's resume to create a highly tailored application.