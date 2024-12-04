Mattel in Hot Water: Mom Sues Barbie Toymaker Over 'Wicked' Dolls with Porn Website Link

The Barbie maker, Mattel, was sued on Tuesday by a Southern California mom after the company mistakenly printed a link to a pornographic website on the packaging for dolls from the blockbuster movie Wicked.

According to reports, the plaintiff purchased a Wicked doll for her daughter, who then visited an adult entertainment website through the link provided by Mattel.

The complainant, Holly Ricketson, shared that her daughter showed her explicit photographs from the website, and both were "horrified" by what they saw, which caused emotional distress.

Additionally, Ricketson stated that she would not have purchased the doll had she known about the mistake. She also alleged that Mattel did not offer refunds despite recalling the dolls on November 11.

Mattel has not issued a statement regarding the lawsuit but said in a separate statement that sales of *Wicked* dolls with corrected packaging have resumed in stores and online. The company expressed regret for the error.

The El Segundo, California-based toymaker had intended to link purchasers to WickedMovie.com, but the link mistakenly directed to a similarly named adult website.

Mattel recommends the dolls for children aged 4 and up.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages for anyone in the United States who purchased *Wicked* dolls with the incorrect link on the packaging.

The complaint also accuses Mattel of negligence, selling products unfit for sale, and violating California consumer protection laws.

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has grossed $263.2 million in the United States and $360.3 million worldwide since its November 22 release, according to Box Office Mojo.