Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Mattel in Hot Water: Mom Sues Barbie Toymaker Over 'Wicked' Dolls with Porn Website Link

Published 14:51 IST, December 4th 2024

Mattel in Hot Water: Mom Sues Barbie Toymaker Over 'Wicked' Dolls with Porn Website Link

Mattel, was sued on Tuesday by a Southern California mom after the company mistakenly printed a link to a pornographic website on the packaging for dolls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

The Barbie maker, Mattel, was sued on Tuesday by a Southern California mom after the company mistakenly printed a link to a pornographic website on the packaging for dolls from the blockbuster movie Wicked.

According to reports, the plaintiff purchased a Wicked doll for her daughter, who then visited an adult entertainment website through the link provided by Mattel.

The complainant, Holly Ricketson, shared that her daughter showed her explicit photographs from the website, and both were "horrified" by what they saw, which caused emotional distress.

Additionally, Ricketson stated that she would not have purchased the doll had she known about the mistake. She also alleged that Mattel did not offer refunds despite recalling the dolls on November 11.

Mattel has not issued a statement regarding the lawsuit but said in a separate statement that sales of *Wicked* dolls with corrected packaging have resumed in stores and online. The company expressed regret for the error.

The El Segundo, California-based toymaker had intended to link purchasers to WickedMovie.com, but the link mistakenly directed to a similarly named adult website.

Mattel recommends the dolls for children aged 4 and up.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages for anyone in the United States who purchased *Wicked* dolls with the incorrect link on the packaging.

The complaint also accuses Mattel of negligence, selling products unfit for sale, and violating California consumer protection laws.

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has grossed $263.2 million in the United States and $360.3 million worldwide since its November 22 release, according to Box Office Mojo.

(Inputs from agencies)
 

Updated 14:51 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.