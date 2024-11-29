Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Rajasthan Bride's Incriminating Video Sent to Groom's Father; Wedding Called Off

Published 11:43 IST, November 29th 2024

Rajasthan Bride's Incriminating Video Sent to Groom's Father; Wedding Called Off

A wedding in Rajasthan's Sikar was called off after the groom's father mysteriously received an 'obscene' video of the bride.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan Bride's Incriminating Video Sent to Groom's Father; Wedding Called Off | Image: Freepik

Sikar: A wedding in Rajasthan ’s Sikar was abruptly canceled after the groom’s father mysteriously received an obscene video of the bride. The groom’s family confronted the bride and decided to call off the wedding after viewing the clip, which allegedly showed the bride in a compromising position.

The wedding was scheduled for November 10. During the confrontation, the bride revealed that she had been raped and blackmailed by a man named Zeeshan, a former college acquaintance from Surat. She alleged that Zeeshan had stalked her, taken photos without her consent, and eventually filmed her in a vulnerable state.

When Zeeshan learned about her upcoming wedding, he allegedly threatened to release the video if she proceeded with the marriage. Following the revelation, the bride’s family filed a zero-number FIR with the Churu police, which has since been transferred to Surat for further investigation.

In a similar incident, another wedding was halted midway when the bride discovered that the groom did not hold a government job, contrary to her expectations. Despite proof being presented that the groom earned ₹1.2 lakh per month, the bride refused to go ahead with the marriage.

 

Updated 11:53 IST, November 29th 2024

Rajasthan

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.