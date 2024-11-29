Rajasthan Bride's Incriminating Video Sent to Groom's Father; Wedding Called Off

Sikar: A wedding in Rajasthan ’s Sikar was abruptly canceled after the groom’s father mysteriously received an obscene video of the bride. The groom’s family confronted the bride and decided to call off the wedding after viewing the clip, which allegedly showed the bride in a compromising position.

The wedding was scheduled for November 10. During the confrontation, the bride revealed that she had been raped and blackmailed by a man named Zeeshan, a former college acquaintance from Surat. She alleged that Zeeshan had stalked her, taken photos without her consent, and eventually filmed her in a vulnerable state.

When Zeeshan learned about her upcoming wedding, he allegedly threatened to release the video if she proceeded with the marriage. Following the revelation, the bride’s family filed a zero-number FIR with the Churu police, which has since been transferred to Surat for further investigation.