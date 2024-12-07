Published 18:45 IST, December 7th 2024
Sri Lanka's 'Tax Collector' Elephant Goes Viral on Social Media
Sri Lanka's tax elephant named Raja is gaining popularity for collecting tax from people at the toll gate, read more.
- Viral News
- 1 min read
Viral News: Sri Lanka's tax elephant named Raja is gaining popularity for the strange reason of collecting tax from people at the toll gate.
Tax Collector Elephant in Sri Lanka
The elephant whose name is Raja is now a tax collector elephant in the area, but there is a twist in the story, as he does not collect money. Yes, you heard it right; he does not collect money but collects bananas and other fruits instead.
Raja, the elephant who lives near the Buttala-Kataragama road area, stands at the corner of the road and demands fruits and other eatable items from the people who pass by the highway.
Pictures of Raja, the tax-collecting elephant, are now going viral on social media, with people from all over the internet pouring in their love for this street-smart elephant.
Updated 18:45 IST, December 7th 2024