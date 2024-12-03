Search icon
Published 21:48 IST, December 3rd 2024

US: Man Kills 80-Year-Old Roommate for 'Sneezing' in his Food

A 65-year-old man killed 80-year-old roommate for 'sneezing' in his food on the eve of thanksgiving in Massachusetts, USA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US: 65-Year-Old Man Kills 80-Year-Old Roommate for 'Sneezing' in his Food | Image: X

Massachusetts: Bizarre news coming in from Massachusetts, USA where a 65-year-old man killed 80-year-old roommate for 'sneezing' in his food on the eve of thanksgiving.

Man Killed Roommate for Sneezing

Robert Lombardi, 65, killed Frank Griswold, 80, were roommates and living in a house since 2001. The police has charged Robert Lombardi with murder case. 

When the police were called to the spot, they found an unconscious Frank Griswold on the kitchen floor. Frank was bleeding from the skull when the police arrived. His skull and forehead had injuries, and his neck was broken, according to the police report.

When police interrogated, roommate Robert Lombard confessed to police that he had killed Frank Griswold. According to Police, the dispute happened inside the kitchen while preparing food on thanksgiving day. 

Robert told police he didn't like Frank Griswold's cooking; Frank was also a constant sneeze, which was annoying at times. His sneezes often splashed on his food. Robert told the police that Frank's poor habit of sneezing was troublesome more often.

It was Robert who called the police after Frank collapsed on the kitchen floor.

Massachusetts police has registered a murder case against 65-year-old Robert Lombardi.

 

Updated 21:59 IST, December 3rd 2024

