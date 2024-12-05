Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Video: Man Drives Thar at Full Speed on Footpath for Instagram Reel, UP Police Respond

Published 12:16 IST, December 5th 2024

Video: Man Drives Thar at Full Speed on Footpath for Instagram Reel, UP Police Respond

The incident occurred near Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on NH-9.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man drives SUV at full speed on Ghaziabad footpath | Image: X

Viral Video: A video showing a Mahindra Thar speeding on a footpath in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area has caused a stir on social media. The driver, reportedly performing a stunt to create a social media reel, endangered pedestrians and violated multiple traffic laws, drawing widespread criticism.

The 37-second video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by *Tricity Today*, quickly went viral. Social media users expressed outrage over the reckless behavior, with many calling for strict action against the driver. People emphasized the need to prioritize public safety over online fame.

Watch Video:

Police Take Action

In response to the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) in Ghaziabad issued a statement on X. The police confirmed that the vehicle had been seized under the Motor Vehicles Act, and efforts were underway to arrest the driver.
 
“Indirapuram police station registered a case under the relevant sections, and the vehicle shown in the video has been seized. We are working to arrest the driver, and legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Concerns Over Road Safety

This incident highlights a growing trend where people misuse public spaces for social media clout, raising serious concerns about road safety and the enforcement of traffic laws.

Updated 12:16 IST, December 5th 2024

Viral

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.