Viral Video: Parents Unlock New Trick to Get Their Child Rid of Phone Addiction

Viral News: A viral video shows a kid playing with a mobile phone, sitting along with his mother. Parents who have applied new tricks to get their children rid of phone addiction are being praised by the netizens.

As the video begins, parents can be seen giving books to his children, but he refuses to look at it as he is busy playing games on mobile.

Parents start reading their textbooks, and when the boy sees this, he keeps his mobile away and starts following his parents steps.

Watch Viral Video Here

Netizens React to Viral Video

Netizens after watching parents ninja technique of slipping the kid's mobile away were seen to be impressed. One user wrote, “Will try this with our kids.”

Another user wrote appreciatively, saying, “Nice way of getting your kids out of phone addiction.”