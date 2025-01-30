Virat Kohli Enjoyed 'Chilli Paneer' During Luch Break at Ranji Trophy From Local...

Viral News: Virat Kohli, who is known for his fitness regimen and strict diet, did something completely unexpected and delightful as during his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy, cricket legend Virat Kohli made a special request for lunch, Chilli Paneer!.

Virat Kohli Ordered Chilli Paneer

The star batter, who has been a vegan since 2018, opted for this spicy vegetarian dish during the lunch break of Delhi's match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on January 30, 2025.

Chef Sanjay Jha, who has known Kohli since his early days, revealed that the Indian batter used to enjoy chilli chicken with his teammates earlier. However, since turning vegan, Kohli has switched to healthier options like kadhi chawal and now, chilli paneer. Jha praised Kohli's down-to-earth nature, noting that despite his superstar status, Kohli remains humble and prefers food from the local canteen.

The stadium was buzzing with excitement as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Kohli in action. The crowd's enthusiasm was palpable, with chants of "Kohli Ko Bowling Do" echoing through the stands. Kohli's return to domestic cricket after 12 years has reignited interest in the Ranji Trophy, drawing massive crowds and creating a festive atmosphere.

Kohli's special lunch request added a personal touch to the event, showcasing his love for traditional Indian cuisine and his commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The fans' overwhelming response and Kohli's humble demeanour have made this Ranji Trophy match a memorable one.

Virat also enjoyed Kadhi Chawal

In the last 15 years, Delhi's 'Cheeku' became a hazy memory as he turned into the most commercially viable brand in global cricket, the face that ICC sold in its Olympic bid presentation.

On Monday, he was at his home ground for around three hours and had everyone in his vicinity hypnotised. Whether the young impressionable players, or seasoned head coach Sarandeep Singh or batting coach Bantu Singh -- all of them evidently wanted to be close to him.

Though courteous with all, the former India skipper seemed more comfortable with his former U-19 coach Mahesh Bhati, who is also the administrative manager of this team.

"Woh badlaa nahi hain. Usko chhole-poori pasand the aur humne mangaake rakhha thaa. Usne bola chole puri nahi khawoonga (He loves chhole poori, we made arrangements for him but he said he didn't want it)," a senior DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) official told.

What he did seek out after practice ahead of his first Ranji appearance in 12 years from January 30 was also an old favourite.