Watch: Driver's Dramatic Escape from Moving Car as It Skids on Snowy Road Near Manali

Viral Video: Himachal Pradesh saw its first snowfall of the season this week. While tourists and locals enjoyed the snow, snapping photos and videos, many faced scary experiences driving through the hill station.

A video shared on social media shows cars losing control on snowy roads near Atal Tunnel. The video shows several cars skidding, including one where a man jumps out of a moving vehicle just in time to avoid disaster. This snowy stretch connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley.

The video shows a Mahindra Thar losing control and sliding backwards on the snowy road. As soon as the driver realises the imminent danger, he jumps out of the moving car, narrowly avoiding a tragic fall.

Watch the video:

The clip shared on Instagram by user Nitish Ruhela. The video raised safety concerns among viewers.

Many commented on the lack of proper precautions for snowy conditions.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Use winter tires !! So simple !! Pump breaks , give direction to steering Wheel in the direction you want to go !! Basic Tips".

"True, he should have used engine braking instead of pressing brakes in snow," commented another.