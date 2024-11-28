Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:16 IST, November 28th 2024

WATCH: Man Gets Bail from Kannauj Jail, Celebratory Dance Goes Viral

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man performing a freestyle dance outside the jail building.

Reported by: Digital Desk
WATCH: Man Gets Bail from Kannauj Jail, Celebratory Dance Goes Viral | Image: X

Kannauj: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj celebrated his release from jail with a dance that has taken the internet by storm. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man performing a freestyle dance outside the jail building.

As per reports, the man, identified as Shiva, was released after serving additional time for failing to pay a fine.

The video captures Shiva showing off his dance moves outside the jail as police officials looked on and clapped for him.

The clip has amazed netizens and garnered a flurry of reactions. “It’s surprising! Rapists and murderers get released in 3 months, and the one who doesn’t pay a fine of Rs 1000 remains in jail for 9 months,” one user commented, while others praised his dancing skills.

Reports said Shiva, a resident of Chhibramau, had been imprisoned in an assault case for one year. He was fined Rs 1,000, but since he had no family to pay the bail, he could not afford to pay. He was provided legal assistance by an NGO.

 

 

Updated 12:16 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.