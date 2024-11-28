Published 12:16 IST, November 28th 2024
WATCH: Man Gets Bail from Kannauj Jail, Celebratory Dance Goes Viral
The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man performing a freestyle dance outside the jail building.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Kannauj: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj celebrated his release from jail with a dance that has taken the internet by storm. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man performing a freestyle dance outside the jail building.
As per reports, the man, identified as Shiva, was released after serving additional time for failing to pay a fine.
The video captures Shiva showing off his dance moves outside the jail as police officials looked on and clapped for him.
The clip has amazed netizens and garnered a flurry of reactions. “It’s surprising! Rapists and murderers get released in 3 months, and the one who doesn’t pay a fine of Rs 1000 remains in jail for 9 months,” one user commented, while others praised his dancing skills.
Reports said Shiva, a resident of Chhibramau, had been imprisoned in an assault case for one year. He was fined Rs 1,000, but since he had no family to pay the bail, he could not afford to pay. He was provided legal assistance by an NGO.
Updated 12:16 IST, November 28th 2024