WATCH: Man Gets Bail from Kannauj Jail, Celebratory Dance Goes Viral

Kannauj: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj celebrated his release from jail with a dance that has taken the internet by storm. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man performing a freestyle dance outside the jail building.

As per reports, the man, identified as Shiva, was released after serving additional time for failing to pay a fine.

The video captures Shiva showing off his dance moves outside the jail as police officials looked on and clapped for him.

The clip has amazed netizens and garnered a flurry of reactions. “It’s surprising! Rapists and murderers get released in 3 months, and the one who doesn’t pay a fine of Rs 1000 remains in jail for 9 months,” one user commented, while others praised his dancing skills.