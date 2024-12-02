Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Watch: Python Travels 98 km from UP to Bihar Hidden in Truck Engine, Stuns Workers

Published 12:30 IST, December 2nd 2024

Watch: Python Travels 98 km from UP to Bihar Hidden in Truck Engine, Stuns Workers

A giant python travelled 98 km hidden in a truck engine from UP to Bihar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Python travelled 98 km hidden in truck engine, rescued safely by forest officials. | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: A huge python traveled 98 kilometers hidden inside the engine of a truck, going from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to Narkatiaganj, Bihar. The strange incident, reported by The Indian Express, went viral after a video of the snake appeared online.

The truck, carrying stones for a road project, left Kushinagar with no one knowing the snake was inside the bonnet. It was only when the truck reached Narkatiaganj that people discovered the python.

A video shared online shows the moment the truck’s bonnet was opened to reveal the snake coiled inside. A crowd quickly gathered, reacting with a mix of fear and curiosity.

Video Here:

According to reports, the python likely crawled into the truck’s engine compartment while the vehicle was being loaded with stones in Kushinagar. The stones were meant for a road construction project in Bihar, and the snake’s presence remained unnoticed throughout the journey.

Upon discovering the python, the truck driver alerted the forest department, who arrived promptly to handle the situation. The rescue operation, which took considerable effort, ended with the snake being safely removed from the engine. Officials later confirmed that the python was released into a nearby forest. Thankfully, no injuries or attacks were reported during the ordeal.

The forest department was informed about the snake. They rescued it from the truck’s engine after a long struggle. The forest department officials said that the snake was released into a forest. No attack or injury was caused by the snake.

 

Updated 12:30 IST, December 2nd 2024

Viral

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.