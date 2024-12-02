Watch: Python Travels 98 km from UP to Bihar Hidden in Truck Engine, Stuns Workers

Viral Video: A huge python traveled 98 kilometers hidden inside the engine of a truck, going from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to Narkatiaganj, Bihar. The strange incident, reported by The Indian Express, went viral after a video of the snake appeared online.

The truck, carrying stones for a road project, left Kushinagar with no one knowing the snake was inside the bonnet. It was only when the truck reached Narkatiaganj that people discovered the python.

A video shared online shows the moment the truck’s bonnet was opened to reveal the snake coiled inside. A crowd quickly gathered, reacting with a mix of fear and curiosity.

Video Here:

According to reports, the python likely crawled into the truck’s engine compartment while the vehicle was being loaded with stones in Kushinagar. The stones were meant for a road construction project in Bihar, and the snake’s presence remained unnoticed throughout the journey.

Upon discovering the python, the truck driver alerted the forest department, who arrived promptly to handle the situation. The rescue operation, which took considerable effort, ended with the snake being safely removed from the engine. Officials later confirmed that the python was released into a nearby forest. Thankfully, no injuries or attacks were reported during the ordeal.