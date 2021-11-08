'Buttler, Wiese, Markram': Players with most sixes in T20 World Cup 2021
Image: AP
England opener Jos Buttler has hit 13 sixes so far and stands first on the list for most sixes.
Namibia's David Wise is the second-highest with 11 sixes in seven innings.
Aiden Markram is 3rd on the list with nine sixes to his name.
Charith Asalanka is 4th on the list with nine sixes to his name but has played one innings more than Markram.
Shoaib Malik, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Rizwan, Najibullah Zadran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Richie Berrington all have scored eight sixes in the competition.
