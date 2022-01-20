Kajal Aggarwal to Raashi Khanna, simple makeup looks inspired by south divas

The soon-to-be mom, Kajal Aggarwal never fails to impress with her toned-down makeup look. The actor often opts for a minimalist look with nude lips.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
The talented young actor Keerthy Suresh has won hearts with her acting skills and no doubt her natural beauty. The actor often sports light smokey eyes to enhance her features.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the leading ladies of the South Industry and has time and again proved her acting prowess. The actor also keeps her makeup minimal.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Rashmika Mandanna impressed the audience with her de-glam avatar in 'Pushpa', in real-life the actor rocks both natural and glam looks.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Tamannaah Bhatia often opts for smokey eye looks to enhance her light-coloured eyes. The actor has achieved a pan-India fan following with stints in Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood.
Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Sai Pallavi is one of the rare actresses of her generation that flaunt her natural beauty on and off-screen. The actor often opts not to use makeup even for her roles.
Image: Instagram/@saipallavi.senthamarai
Pooja Hegde rocks both minimal and heavy makeup looks but also time and again flaunts her natural beauty.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Raashi Khanna's dewy no makeup, makeup look should be in every girl's lookbook. The actor has also at times flaunted heavy khol-rimmed eyes.
Image: Instagram/@raashiikhanna