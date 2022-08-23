Shikhar Mehrotra
Sony HT-S400 330W sound bar and subwoofer system launched in India: Check specs and price
The Sony HT-S400 soundbar comes with a 200W 2.1-channel soundbar and a 130W subwoofer.
The subwoofer weighs 7.3kg and the soundbar weighs 2.4kg. However, users can only connect them together via Bluetooth.
The device comes with a remote that has a button to switch input, sound field, increase and decrease volume, adjusting bass and muting the speaker.
Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5 with SBC codec, optical (Toslink), and HDMI Arc.
Using front speakers only, Sony’s unique digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field.
The Sony HT-S400 soundbar is available on its official website of Sony for Rs. 21,990. They only come in black colour.
