Published May 7, 2024 at 8:40 PM IST
Vladimir Putin arrives in style for inauguration as Russian president
Russian President Vladimir Putin began his fifth term as Russia's leader, setting out on another six years in office. Putin arrived for the ceremony in a motorcade flanked by a motorcycle-mounted escort. Putin climbed the 66 stairs to head to the inauguration ceremony.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 20:40 IST
