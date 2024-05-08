Yemen-based Houthi rebels cry havoc as U.S. F-18 Hornet fighter jets take out drones in the Israel Hamas war. There are 2 versions of the Super Hornet, the single-seat 'E' model and the two-seat 'F' model. The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the newest tactical aircraft in the U.S. Navy inventory. The Super Hornet fighter is considered the backbone of the U.S. Navy carrier air wing.