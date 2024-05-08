Videos
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:02 PM IST
U.S. F-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jets Eliminate Houthi Drones
Yemen-based Houthi rebels cry havoc as U.S. F-18 Hornet fighter jets take out drones in the Israel Hamas war. There are 2 versions of the Super Hornet, the single-seat 'E' model and the two-seat 'F' model. The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the newest tactical aircraft in the U.S. Navy inventory. The Super Hornet fighter is considered the backbone of the U.S. Navy carrier air wing.
Published May 8th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
