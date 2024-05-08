Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Swapan Dasgupta in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Super Primetime Max, decoded the intricacies of the Western Media's coverage of parliamentary elections in India, and the larger implications of their relentless interference. In an explosive revelation, Dasgupta told Arnab how a leading US-based publication had approached him to write an essay on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being wary of "presenting the other side"

