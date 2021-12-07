Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: See highlights of event 2 days before D-Day
Strict COVID precautionary measures are being taken at the location and medical arrangements have been made too in light of unforeseen circumstances.
Katrina Kaif’s make-up will be done by Australian artiste, Daniel Bauer on her special day.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at the Jaipur airport arrival to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding.
Sharvari Wagh who is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Radhika Madan was also spotted at Jaipur Airport ahead of the wedding celebrations.
Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani were seen at the airport ahead of the wedding, increasing speculations about their involvement in celebrations.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Hindu wedding ceremony will be officiated by a team of four pandits arriving all the way from Maharashtra.
Nearly 20 kgs of organic mehendi powder were supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district for the big wedding.
Republic Media Network accessed the welcome note with which the couple greeted their guests on Tuesday, who travelled to their destination wedding.
Republic Media Network spoke to a vegetable supplier present at the wedding venue, who revealed that 200 types of vegetables and fruits have been sourced for the food preparations from five countries.
The couple’s Haldi ceremony was scheduled to take place on December 7 with a Punjabi theme. Special drums and other musical instruments have been brought from Delhi for the event.
