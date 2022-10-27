Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 27 ,2022
Virat Kohli flaunts stupendous football skills, Pant makes dribbling look easy; See pics
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
On Wednesday, ICC shared a video of Virat Kohli flexing his football skills during a practice session.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Kohli trained with the football after taking India through to a four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage opener.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Kohli hit an unbeaten knock of 82 runs in 53 balls against Pakistan, which is widely being hailed as the 33-year-old's best ever T20I knock.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Alongside Kohli, Rishabh Pant was also seen flexing his dribbling skills in th video shared by ICC.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Rishabh was left out of the squad for the match against Pakistan and is expected to sit out for Thursday's match against the Netherlands.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Dinesh Karthik is being seen as India's first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal watches, as Kohli plays an aerial shot with the football.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Mohammed Siraj was also spotted during the football training session.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Siraj is one of the standby players for India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, currently underway in Australia.
Image: @icc/@t20worldcup/Instagram
Find Out More