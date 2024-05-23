×

Published May 20, 2024 at 12:01 AM IST

President Raisi death: Iran military releases footage from crash site

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest. Iran's military released footage from crash site of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter. The footage showed army commandos near helicopter debris on the ground. Earlier, pictures showed rescue team searching for wreckage of helicopter and carrying the bodies of victims. 
 

Published May 21st, 2024 at 00:01 IST

Over 50 Villagers Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Prasad

Videosan hour ago
hospital
Over 50 Villagers Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Prasad
Videosan hour ago
maharashtra pune porsche horror
What Are India’s Drunk Driving Laws? Know Rules For Adults And Minors
Videosan hour ago
Rahul Gandhi Admits Congress Government Was Against Lower Castes
Rahul Gandhi Admits System Under Congress Govt 'Against Lower Castes'
Videosan hour ago
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter | RJD Leader Violently Pushes Worker On Stage
Lalu’s Son Tej Pratap Caught On Cam In Fiery Encounter
'Good Relations With Pakistan Means...': Fawad Chaudhry Reacts on PM's Interview With Arnab
Ex-Pak Minister Reacts To Arnab's PM Modi Interview
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Will US stop backing Israel?
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Sam Pitroda
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar
Arnab confronts Pune top cop on probe & political interference
hospital
Over 50 Villagers Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Prasad
maharashtra pune porsche horror
What Are India’s Drunk Driving Laws? Know Rules For Adults And Minors
Rahul Gandhi Admits Congress Government Was Against Lower Castes
Rahul Gandhi Admits System Under Congress Govt 'Against Lower Castes'
Pune Porsche Accident
Will accused teen in Porsche crash ever get a License?
Prince William
Prince William Attends His First Palace Garden Party This Year
Storm Devastates Iowa Town
Storm Devastates Iowa Town, Killing Multiple People
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
Bengal police, I-PAC forcefully entered my premises: Suvendu Adhikari
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty talks to Arnab after attack on his roadshow in Bengal
Iran Helicopter
Mossad connection? Foreign affairs experts on conspiracy theories
'We Work for People, Not...': Kartik Maharaj Sends Defamation Notice to Mamata For Insult of 'Monks'
Mamata vs Maharaj: Hindu Monk sends legal notice to Bengal CM
First Drone Footage Showing Crash Site of Chopper Carrying Iran President Raisi Emerges
President Raisi death: Iran military releases footage from crash site
Celebs Step Out To Vote
Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepveer, Varun Celebs Step Out To Vote
Raisi Chopper Crash: 10 World Leaders Who Died in Air Accidents
Ebrahim Raisi Confirmed Dead: A Look At Iran's Internal Situation
President Ebrahim Raisi attends the inauguration ceremony of dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, at the border of Iran and Azerbaijan with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state media reported.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Confirmed Dead In Chopper Crash
Houston Faces Intense Blackout
Houston High Rise Residents Find Power In Numbers Amid Blackout
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Helicopter Makes Hard Landing
