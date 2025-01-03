5 Years After Covid, New Epidemic Overwhelming Hospitals in China? What We Know

China: Five years after the world dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic, China is now dealing with an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to reports.

Claims are being made about a new epidemic breaking out, leading to hospitals and crematories being overwhelmed in the country, according to posts circulating on social media.

The 'Multi Virus' Social Media Phenomenon

Several social media users posted videos of 'overwhelmed' hospitals in China, claiming that there is a new 'epidemic' the country is hiding from the world.

Some people on X shared videos of crowded hospitals, alleging a rapid spread of viruses including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19.

One of the users also claimed that China has declared a state of emergency.

A user stated, "Not even a day into 2025 and they’re pulling the virus bull-t in China already.”

China Declares State of Emergency as Epidemic Overwhelms Hospitals and Crematoriums. Multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across China," a post from another handle claimed.

Fact Check:

Neither the Chinese health department nor the World Health Organization (WHO) have issued a statement about these claims.