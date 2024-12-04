'Attacks Could be Indiscriminate': UK Warns Citizens Against Travelling to Bangladesh Amid Unrest

London: The United Kingdom on Tuesday (December 03) issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens warning them to avoid travelling to Bangladesh stating, "terrorists were likely to carry out attacks" in the South Asian country.

The Keir Starmed-led government said, "terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings, and political rallies." Furthermore, without making any direct references, the advisory also stated that some groups have targeted people who they consider to have views and lifestyles contrary to Islam.

"There have been occasional attacks against minority religious communities and targeting police and security forces. These have included improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in major cities. The Bangladeshi authorities continue to work to disrupt planned attacks," it added.

The advisory also urged its citizens to be aware of their respective surroundings particularly in and around police buildings and to avoid large gatherings, and other locations with a police or security presence.

Additionally, other than security-related threats, the advisory also cautioned about other potential threats and urged to not travel on public transport at night.

"Passengers using rickshaws, taxis, buses or trains are vulnerable to violent crime, particularly at night. Avoid using public transport if you’re travelling alone."

The advisory was issued after MPs earlier expressed deep concern over rising atrocities in Bangladesh, especially against Hindus, claiming it to be a "situation on knife edge."

Speaking in the UK Parliament on Monday, Catherine West, the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, assured the parliament that the interim government of Bangladesh had promised support for minority communities in the country.

"At the meeting with Chief Adviser Yunus, I discussed the full range of bilateral issues, including the importance of protecting religious minorities in Bangladesh. The UK Government support freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression in Bangladesh through both our political advocacy and development programme funding," said West.