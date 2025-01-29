Biden Administration Tried to ‘Kill Putin’: Tucker Carlson's Big Claim

Former Fox News anchor and conservative American pundit Tucker Carlson has made a shocking allegation against former US President Joe Biden ’s administration. In the latest episode of his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, he claimed that the Biden administration attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin .

During a conversation with American writer and journalist Matt Taibbi, Carlson stated, “The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin.”

He further added, “Which is insane… That’s demented, that you would even think of something like that. So why were they? Because chaos is a screen that protects them.”

No Evidence, Yet Controversy Sparks

Despite providing no concrete evidence, Carlson’s statement has sparked widespread controversy. He was ousted from Fox News in 2023 while the network was facing legal issues over its airing of inaccurate claims about electoral fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

The Biden administration has not responded to the allegation. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian special services are taking all necessary measures to ensure Putin’s safety.

“The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety and, of course, the safety of those under state protection. This concerns, first and foremost, the head of state,” Peskov said.