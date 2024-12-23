Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s Wife Asma Files for Divorce in Russia: Report

Moscow: Bashar al-Assad, the ousted Syrian President who is currently in Moscow with his family after being granted asylum in Russia, is going through a personal battle after a major political one. As per reports, Bashar al-Assad's wife Asma al-Assad, who is a British national, has filed for divorce and wishes to return to the United Kingdom with her children.

Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Wife Asma al-Assad Files for Divorce

Asma al-Assad, wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is a British national, has filed for divorce as per latest reports in Moscow. The former First Lady of Syria has requested the Russian authorities to allow her to return to the United Kingdom for ‘urgent medical treatment’ along with her children.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Asma al-Assad's reason for filing for divorce is that she is unhappy with her life in Moscow ever since she went there with her husband, following the Syria Civil War. Asma al-Assad's application is being evaluated by the Russian authorities.

‘Not Welcome Here’: When UK Shut its Doors for Asma al-Assad

Days after the Syrian President was overthrown and had fled to Russia, seeking asylum there after the civil war in his country, UK had shut its doors for Asma al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's wife who is a British national. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had said that the British wife of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Asma Assad is a "sanctioned individual" and is "not welcome here in the UK." The comments were made in response to questions in the House of Commons on Monday evening when Lammy reaffirmed the UK's stance on Asma Asad's status of coming to the country.

"I’ve seen mention in the last few days about Asma Assad potentially attempting to come to the UK, and I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK," said Lammy. Meanwhile, speaking on Asma's citizenship, UK PM Keir Starmer told the media that it is "far too early" to make any conclusions.

Who is Asma al-Assad, Wife of Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?

Asma Assad was born in London in 1975 to a Syrian couple and was raised and educated in the UK. She graduated from King's College London in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and French literature. Asma had a career in investment banking and was planning to begin an MBA at Harvard University when she married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000.

As Syria's First Lady, Asma played a major role in supporting government organisations involved with social and economic development as part of a reform initiative halted due to the outbreak of the country's civil war.

It was on December 8, when the rebel forces took control of Damascus, that President Bashar Al-Assad fled the country and took a plane from Damascus International Airport to an undisclosed destination. Amid growing speculation regarding the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, Russian media had confirmed his arrival in Russia. It was further confirmed that Assad and his family sought asylum in Russia, which they had been granted by the Russian government.