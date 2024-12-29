South Korea Plane With 181 Onboard Crashes at Muan Airport, 28 Killed

Seoul: As many as 28 people were killed after Jeju Air Airlines plane, with 181 passengers onboard, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday. As per media reports.

The tragedy unfolded at around around 9 am (local time) when the Jeju Air flight was landing at the Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, about 288 kilometers away from the capital Seoul, the officials said.

The plane was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members.

As per South Korea's emergency office, the fire was doused and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan.

News agency AP reported that flight was returning from Bangkok.

Earlier, it was reported that the plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire on Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media.

Exact Cause of Plane Crash Unknown

According to Reuters, two people were found to be alive as the rescue mission was ongoing at the Muan airport.

AP, citing a South Korean media agency, reported that the aircraft veered off the runway and collided with a fence before catching fire.

Meanwhile, the emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, A CNN report cited the fire department stating that the accident was caused due to a landing gear malfunction.

Videos have emerged on social media which shows the pasenger plane driving off the runway before turning into a fireball.

The footage also shows a plume of smoke coming out of the plane.