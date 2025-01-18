Canada PM Race: Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya Files Nomination, Addresses House in Kannada

Ottawa: Days after Justin Trudeau's resignation from the post on Canada Prime Minister, Indian-origin MP in Canada, Chandra Arya has officially entered the Canada PM race. Chandra Arya has filed his nomination and he also went on to address the House in Kannada.

Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya Files Nomination for Canada PM, Addresses House in Kannada

Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Member of Parliament for Nepean, has officially entered the race for Prime Minister of Canada after filing a nomination and addressing the House in Kannada. Arya, who is slamming Khalistan supporters for celebrating the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and condemning the defacing of Hindu temples in Canada, has already announced that he will run for the Liberal leadership with a campaign promising to make the country "a sovereign republic" with bold political decisions, not optional but a necessity now.

"I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations," Arya, who was described by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as a genuine advocate of India, wrote on X. "We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary. If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so," his post read.

‘Never Expected’: Chandra Arya's Father on Indian-Origin MP Joining PM Race

K Govindaiah, father of Canada's Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya, who is running for Prime Minister's post, said they never expected that he will never run for Prime Ministership. K Govindaiah further recalled what his father-in-law used to say that Arya will become a great politician and it's coming true. "We never expected and he too never expected that he will run for Prime Ministership. My father-in-law said he will become a great politician and it is coming true," said K Govindaiah, Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya's father.

Arya's brother Srinivasa Govindaiah said, “...he is the only person to have been elected as an MP, within a short period of entering Canada. There are many Indian origin MPs who are settled there for generations. But he was the first person from our family to go there and he did not have any contacts over there. He worked honestly... Even after getting elected for the first time, there was an anti-government wave happening there. So from the next day, he started working for the constituency. He was never doing any other business apart from politics at that time. Whatever job was assigned to him, as a Member of Parliament, he used to do.”

Who is Chandra Arya, Running In the Race To Be Canada Prime Minister?

Chandra Arya, a native of Tumkur district in Karnataka, did his MBA from Dharwad before moving to Canada. Earlier this week, he announced that he was running for the position of Prime Minister of Canada.

Chandra Arya's multi-page announcement includes a list of policy proposals, including increasing the retirement age by two years in 2040, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising Palestine as a state, it added. “It’s time for Canada to take full control of its destiny,” he wrote in the statement and promised to make the country “a sovereign republic.” It would require replacing the monarchy as the head of state.