Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:07 IST, December 18th 2024

Chinese Vice President Meets With Indian National Security Adviser

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Indian National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval | Image: ANI

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Indian National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval in Beijing on Wednesday, according to Chinese state media.

Han said both sides should cultivate political mutual trust and gradually resume dialogue and cooperation in areas including economy and trade as well as culture, promoting bilateral relations to return to a stable development track, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Doval is in Beijing for the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for China-India Boundary Question with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi.

Details of their meeting were not immediately available.

In his meeting with Han, Doval said the resumption of the meeting had significant meaning for developing bilateral relations, CCTV said.

Doval said India was willing to strengthen strategic communication and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and inject new impetus to developing bilateral relations, according to CCTV.

Ties between India and China deteriorated in July 2020, after a military clash killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese.

It turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

Both India and China have withdrawn troops from some areas on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso lake, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multitier deployment.

In October, the two countries agreed to a pact on military patrols along their disputed border in the Himalayas.

Updated 18:07 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.