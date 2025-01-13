Search icon
  News /
  World News /
  • Debt-Laden Pakistan Hits Jackpot? Minister Claims Discovery of 2.8Mn Tolas of Gold

Published 14:52 IST, January 13th 2025

Debt-Laden Pakistan Hits Jackpot? Minister Claims Discovery of 2.8Mn Tolas of Gold

Former Mining Minister of Punjab in Pakistan has claimed a discovery of 2.8 million tolas of gold worth over Rs 24,000 crore. Has Pakistan hit a jackpot?

Reported by: Digital Desk
Debt-Laden Pakistan Hits Jackpot? Minister Claims Discovery of 2.8Mn Tolas of Gold | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Pakistan as a nation is cash-strapped and in the third quarter of 20244, the external debt in the country increased from 131037 USD million to 133455 USD million. However, the former Mining Minister of Pakistan's Punjab's recent claims about massive gold discovery hint at Pakistan hitting a jackpot.

'2.8Mn Tolas of Gold Discovered': Pak Minister's Shocking Claims

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, the former Mining Minister of Punjab in Pakistan has claimed that 2.8 million tolas of gold worth PKR 80,000 crore (over INR 24,000 crore) has been discovered in a 32km-stretch in Attock. 

In a statement on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Ibrahim Hasan Murad said, “Former Mining Minister of Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery: 2.8 million tolas of gold, valued at 800 billion PKR, spread across a 32-kilometer stretch in Attock. This revelation, validated by the Geological Survey of Pakistan, highlights the immense potential of Punjab's natural resources. Massive Gold Deposit: 2.8 million tolas confirmed through extensive research.”

The statement further read, “Scientific Verification: Geological Survey of Pakistan conducted thorough sampling from 127 sites. This milestone marks a significant step towards unlocking Pakistan's mineral wealth, setting the stage for economic revitalization and new opportunities for future generations.”

Economic Crisis in Pakistan

Pakistan has been going through a severe economic crisis with unemployment rate  rising from 1.5 percent to 7 percent in the past decade. As per a report by ARY News, the growth rate of the country's GDP is insufficient to meet health and education sectors' requirements. 

Updated 14:52 IST, January 13th 2025

