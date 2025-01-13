'Distinct Possibility' of Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas Before Biden’s Term Ends: Jake Sullivan

New York: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talking to a news portal, said there's a "distinct possibility" that Israel and Hamas are expected to reach a ceasefire deal before President Joe Biden's term ends next week.

"There is a distinct possibility that we can get this deal done this week before President Biden leaves office," Jake Sullivan told Bloomberg.

Sullivan emphasized that while the US has been close to a ceasefire before, it has yet to be fully achieved.

Months of negotiations have repeatedly stalled The Biden administration, along with Egypt and Qatar, has spent more than a year trying to broker an agreement to end the deadliest war ever fought between Israelis and Palestinians and secure the release of scores of hostages captured in Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the conflict.

But the sides have been divided over the details of the planned exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, as well as the nature of the ceasefire itself. Hamas has said that it won't release the remaining captives without an end to the war, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the campaign until “total victory” over the militant group.

Under discussion now is a phased ceasefire. Netanyahu has repeatedly signalled that he is committed only to the first phase, a partial hostage release in exchange for a weekslong halt in fighting. The possibility of a lasting ceasefire and other issues would be negotiated after the first phase begins. Hamas has demanded a full withdrawal and complete end to the war, and is hoping that this first phase will lead to that outcome.

A deal could weaken Netanyahu's coalition, which includes two far-right factions that have threatened to leave the government if Israel makes too many concessions. Members of the opposition have promised to give Netanyahu the support that he needs to approve a hostage release, but the hardliners' anger could be a source of instability down the road.

Ten hardline members of Israel's parliament sent a letter to Netanyahu expressing their opposition to a deal that does not allow Israeli soldiers to maintain a presence in strategic parts of the Gaza Strip, which has previously been a non-starter for Hamas.

Netanyahu is hoping that the prospect of a Trump administration — which includes allies of the West Bank settler movement — will persuade his partners to remain in the government.

US President Joe Biden, who hopes to wrap up a deal before leaving office next week, spoke with Netanyahu about the talks on Sunday.