Elon Musk Accuses Starmer, Asks King Charles III to Dissolve Parliament Over Pakistani 'Grooming Gangs'

London: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has sparked a political storm in the UK by accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to act against grooming gangs during his tenure as the country’s top prosecutor. Musk’s remarks focused on the abuse of young girls by gangs, predominantly of Pakistani origin, in Oldham and other parts of the UK.

Musk alleged that Starmer, who served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013, did not do enough to bring justice to the victims of grooming gangs. Taking to social media, Musk accused Starmer of being ‘complicit in the rape of Britain’ and called for him to face charges for his alleged inaction.

He wrote on X, " Starmer was complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years."

In another strong statement, Musk urged King Charles to intervene and dissolve the UK Parliament. He also criticized the Labour Party for rejecting calls for a national inquiry into the scandal.

UK Calls Musk ‘Misjudged & Misinformed'

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded to Musk’s comments, describing them as ‘misjudged and misinformed.’ Speaking to reporters, he said, “Some of the criticisms Elon Musk has made are simply incorrect.” However, Streeting added that the government is open to working with Musk, especially through his social media platform, to address the issue of child exploitation.

“If he’s serious about tackling this problem, we welcome his support. But he needs to roll up his sleeves and engage constructively,” Streeting said.

The controversy revolves around the historical sexual exploitation of young girls by grooming gangs in towns like Oldham and Rochdale. These cases, often involving men of Pakistani origin, have caused widespread outrage and have been a politically sensitive topic in the UK for years.

Calls for a national inquiry into these crimes were reignited after it was revealed that Home Office Minister Jess Phillips turned down Oldham Council’s request for a government-led investigation. Instead, Phillips asked the council to carry out its own review.

The Conservative Party has also criticized the Labour government’s stance. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch highlighted the need for a comprehensive national inquiry, stating that while trials have taken place across the country, authorities have failed to connect the dots.