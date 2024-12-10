Elon Musk's SpaceX Powers Up Super Heavy Rocket for Critical 7th Test

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is gearing up for the seventh test flight of its Starship Megarocket following a successful static-fire test of the Super Heavy booster.

During the test at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas, all 33 Raptor engines were ignited, marking a significant milestone in preparation for the upcoming launch. SpaceX documented the event, sharing images and videos on social media.

Official Launch Date Yet to be Confirmed

Reports suggest that SpaceX is targeting January 11, 2025, for the Megarocket’s launch, though an official date has yet to be confirmed.

The Starship Megarocket consists of two reusable stages: the Super Heavy booster and the upper stage, known as Starship. When fully assembled, the rocket stands at an impressive 400 feet, making it the largest ever built.

The Super Heavy booster provides the initial thrust needed to propel the rocket into orbit, while the Starship upper stage is designed for missions beyond Earth, including potential crewed flights to Mars.

This upcoming test flight follows a series of successful missions earlier in 2024, where both stages demonstrated their capabilities by reaching space and safely returning to Earth.

SpaceX aims to continue refining its launch procedures and enhance the reliability of its systems with each test flight. The seventh flight marks another step toward the company’s ambitious goal of making space travel more accessible and convenient.