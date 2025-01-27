Elon Musk-Vivek Ramaswamy Governed DOGE Is Hiring; Do You Qualify?

Newly formed US government department DOGE has said that it is hiring ‘world class’ talent via a post on X.

DOGE Posts On X

DOGE wrote on X, “The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here!”

The post also included a link http://join.doge.gov.

What Is DOGE?

DOGE stands for Department of Government Efficiency, and was made with the aim of cutting down unnecessary government expenditure.

Donald Trump had announced the creation of DOGE shortly after his November 2024 election win. He said that the group would work with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, with the agenda of identifying revenue cuts. It would finish its recommendations by July 4, 2026.

However, it is not a government agency under the Congress.

DOGE's Cost Cutting Measures

Musk will be pinching pennies literally as DOGE looks to cut down the cost of currency manufacturing. As per a media report producing 4.5 billion pennies in the US costs the taxpayers over $179 million in the fiscal year 2023. this means every penny costs over 3 cents to make, said DOGE on X.

Recently, DOGE also said “Another $145M in federal savings due to cancellations of 16 DEIA contracts by the Departments of Labor, Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, HHS, and Treasury. Thanks to those departments for their pro-active and rapid work.”