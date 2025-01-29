Face Swollen, Infected Wounds On Body: French Woman Tortures, Starves Teen Daughter to Death As She Looked Like Her Father

Paris: Sandrine Pissarra, a 54-year-old woman in France has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 20 years by a French Court after she admitted to torturing and starving her 13-year-old daughter to death, because she resembled her father. Horrific details of the case have emerged…

Woman Tortures, Starves Teen Daughter to Death

According to a People report, Sandrine Pissarra's daughter Amandine, died at the tender age of 13 in August 2020 after facing torture and starvation by her mother, for almost a decade, because she looked like her father.

Amandine was severely assaulted with punches, brooms and kicks, her hair were pulled, she was insulted and jostled for almost a decade. Not just this, the teen was made to starve, she was locked up in a storage room without any windows for weeks and was deprived of food.

According to Amandine's medical report, she was just 28 kg at the time of her death; her face was swollen, she had lost many teeth, body was covered with infected wound and was suffering from severe weight and muscle loss and septicaemia, a life-threatening illness that happens when bacteria enters the bloodstream.

Mother Kills Daughter ‘Because She Looked Like Her Father’

Sandrine Pissarra, who as per media reports, has eight children from three relationships, confessed to abusing her 13-year-old daughter ‘because she looked like her father’. She reportedly said that on the day of her daughter's death, the teen swallowed a piece of sugar, high-protein drink and fruit puree. Since she was suffering from an eating disorder, she soon started to vomit and then stopped breathing.

In her final statement in court, Sandrine Pissarra apologised to her children and called herself a ‘monstrous mother’; she said, “I want to apologise to my children, that's all.”

Woman Sentenced to Life Imprisonment, Her Former Partner Sent to Jail

The accused Sandrine Pissarra, who has been in custody since May 2021 and was prosecuted for inflicting acts of torture and barbarity, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum 20 years.