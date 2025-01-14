FBI Warns of Copycat Attacks After ISIS-Inspired Vehicle Ramming in New Orleans

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security together have issued a warning to Americans, to stay alert of potential ‘copycat’ attacks in the country after the ISIS-inspired vehicle ramming incident in New Orleans on new year day. The New Orleans attack killed 14 people and injured over 30 others.

FBI Warns of 'Copycat' Attacks After New Orleans Terror Attack

A joint memo has been issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security titled ‘Threat of Copycat Attacks After ISIS-Inspired Vehicle Attack in New Orleans’.

The warning by the agencies reads, “The FBI and DHS are concerned about possible copycat or retaliatory attacks due to the persistent appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic for aspiring violent extremist attackers. Previous attackers inspired by foreign terrorist organizations who have conducted vehicle attacks in the United States and abroad have used rented, stolen, and personally owned vehicles, which are easy to acquire.”

FBI and the Dept of Homeland Security further said, “Targets have included pedestrians, law enforcement or military members, and crowded public venues, including festivals and commercial centers, which generally are accessible from roadways. We ask that the public remain vigilant regarding possible copycat or retaliatory attacks and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

New Orleans Terror Attack That Killed 14, Injured Over 30 People on New Year Day

The new year day for people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans turned tragic after an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people in early hours of the day, killing 14 people and injuring over 30 others. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accused has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former army soldier and 42-year-old US citizen from Texas. The attack on new year day was termed as a terror attack after an ISIS flag was found in the vehicle and federal authorities searching Jabbar's Houston home found a workbench in the garage and hazardous materials believed to have been used to make explosive devices. Jabbar had suspected bomb-making materials at his home and reserved the vehicle used in the attack more than six weeks earlier, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

New Orleans Attack ‘100% Inspired’ by Islamic State

The federal agency revealed that the driver, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas, posted five videos on his Facebook account hours before the attack in which he proclaimed his support for the militant group and previewed the violence he would unleash in the famed district.

Christopher Raia, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division said, "This was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act," calling Jabbar “100% inspired” by the Islamic State. As per authorities investigating the matter, during his drive from Houston to New Orleans, Jabbar recorded several clips, including one where he spoke about “war between the believers and the disbelievers.”