Former US President And Nobel Peace Prize Winner Jimmy Carter Dies At 100

Georgia: Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on Sunday at the age of 100. Former US President Jimmy Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, died in his home in Georgia. Notably, Carter spent much of his life span at his home in Georgia after leaving the White House. The longest-lived American president's death comes a few months after the passing of his wife, Rosalynn, who died at the age of 96 in November 2023.

The news of his death was confirmed by The Carter Center, the organization Carter founded to support humanitarian efforts around the world. The statement from the center was brief, announcing that Carter passed away "this afternoon in Plains, Georgia."

Jimmy Carter was a man of many talents and roles — from a peanut farmer and Navy officer to a politician, negotiator, author, and global humanitarian. His presidency, which began in 1977, came at a time when America was recovering from the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. Carter, a moderate Democrat, ran for president as a little-known governor from Georgia, promising honesty and integrity to a country tired of political scandal. He won a narrow victory over incumbent Gerald Ford in 1976, largely because of his promise not to deceive the American people.

The former US president was known for his efforts to promote peace and human rights around the world, even after his presidency. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his dedication to global diplomacy, efforts to solve international conflicts, and his work with the Carter Center, an organization he founded to advance health and democracy worldwide.

As the 39th US President, Carter worked on several key issues, including energy conservation, the Camp David Accords (a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel), and human rights. While his presidency was marked by challenges, including the Iran hostage crisis and high inflation, Carter's post-presidency years were marked by humanitarian efforts that earned him worldwide respect.

As per information, after leaving office, Carter continued to work tirelessly on issues such as global health, education, and conflict resolution. His dedication to helping others was summed up in a quote from the former president, who said, “My faith demands — this is not optional — my faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can, with whatever I have to try to make a difference.”

He and his wife, Rosalynn, also became known for their volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, building homes for families in need.

The people in the United States believe that Carter’s legacy will be remembered for his strong moral principles, humility, and commitment to making the world a better place.