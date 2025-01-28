Google Maps to Show 'Gulf of Mexico' as 'Gulf of America' After Trump's Order Implemented

Washington: Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ and Mount Denali to ‘Mount McKinley’ in the US, following President Donald Trump’s announcement to rename the two topographical features.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Google stated, “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.” The changes will take effect once the Department of the Interior updates the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

Once updated, Google Maps will display ‘Gulf of America’ and ‘Mount McKinley’ for US users. However, users outside the US will still see both the old and new names, with the original names—Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali—listed alongside the updated ones.

“Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too,” Google clarified.

In this inaugural address, Trump said that he will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America'.