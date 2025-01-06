Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Has China Shut Down All Flights Or is HMPV Virus Being Allowed To Spread Across The World Like Covid?

Published 12:52 IST, January 6th 2025

Has China Shut Down All Flights Or is HMPV Virus Being Allowed To Spread Across The World Like Covid?

Has China shut down flight operations amid rise in HMPV cases or is the virus being allowed to spread across the world like Covid19? Here's what we know...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Will China Shut Down Flight Ops or Allow Spread of HMPV Like Covid? | Image: AP

Beijing: Cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), that started in China, continue to rise across the world, with two cases being confirmed in India. As HMPV cases see a massive spike, will China shut its flight operations or will allow the virus to spread across the world like Covid19? Here's what we know so far…

Will China Shut Down All Flights or Allow HMPV to Spread Across the World?

Despite a significant rise in the cases of the human metapneumovirus, China has not announced any kind of restrictions, especially with respect to flight operations and/or travel. There is no information about flights being shut down to stop the HMPV outbreak across the world. It seems as if China is allowing HMPV Virus to spread across the world like Covid19 five years ago.

‘Safe to Travel’: China's Statement Amid Spike in HMPV Cases

On the contrary, China's foreign ministry issued a statement assuring passengers across the world that it is ‘safe to travel in China’. A press statement has been issued from Beijing by the country's foreign ministry. Spokesperson Mao Ning said, “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season. I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China. It is safe to travel in China. The diseases appears to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

Health officials have identified several pathogens, including the rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), as possible culprits behind the surge in cases this winter. According to a report by Reuters, infections across China rose significantly in December, with children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems most at risk.

Will There Be A Lockdown in China?

Just like flight operations, there is no information about a lockdown in the country. Five years after the pandemic, rising cases of the HMPV Virus in China has caused a COVID19-like scare across the world. Comparisons are being drawn between HMPV Virus and Covid19 with a fear of a lockdown lurking across the globe. However, there is no possibility of a lockdown.

HMPV Virus in India: 2 Cases Reported, Lockdown Likely or Not?

The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday. A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said. An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia also tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same private Hospital. He is now recovering, said the ministry.

While two cases have been detected in India, there is no possibility of a lockdown in India. In an official statement, the health ministry has said, “It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel… The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed.”

Updated 12:52 IST, January 6th 2025

