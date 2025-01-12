‘He is Subtard’: Musk Blames Gov. Newsom for California Fires As Biden Defends Efforts

Los Angeles: Billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X (formerly Twitter), has stirred controversy by calling California Governor Gavin Newsom a 'subtard' as wildfires wreak havoc in Los Angeles. Musk made the remark in an X post, criticizing the state’s leadership amid the ongoing disaster.

Trump Demands Newsom’s Resignation

Earlier, President-elect Donald Trump has demanded Gavin Newsom’s resignation, holding him responsible for the wildfire crisis and water shortage in California. Writing on his platform Truth Social, Trump said, “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!!”

Trump had posted a long message on Truth Social, calling Newsom “Newscum” and accusing him of neglect. He claimed Newsom refused to approve a water restoration plan that could have diverted millions of gallons of excess rain and snowmelt to areas now battling wildfires.

Trump wrote, “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snowmelt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.”

He further said, “He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt… but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is to blame for this.”

Biden Defends Newsom and Bass

In response, US President Joe Biden supported Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Biden blamed utility companies for water shortages, which he said hindered firefighting efforts. Defending the state’s leadership, Biden said, “Give me a break. Give me a break,”.

Newsom Criticized for Budget Cuts

Governor Newsom is already facing backlash for cutting funds from wildfire and forest management programs. Reports reveal that in June 2024, Newsom’s government reduced the state budget by $101 million, impacting seven key wildfire and forest resilience programs.

These budget cuts have drawn criticism and question, especially as wildfires continue to ravage the state. According to AP, over 10,000 structures have been destroyed in the Los Angeles area alone, and the fires remain uncontrolled.

The ongoing wildfires in California have claimed 16 lives so far—11 in the Eaton Fire and 5 in the Palisades Fire, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff. Officials fear the death toll may rise as the fires continue to spread.

Strong winds are expected to hit California soon, potentially pushing the flames toward the University of California and the J. Paul Getty Museum. Firefighters are racing against time to control the fires before the winds make the situation worse.

Wildfires Destroy Thousands of Acres