Homes Destroyed, Temples Vandalised: Indian-American MP Rakes Up Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has once again highlighted the plight of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh . Speaking on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, he condemned the ongoing harassment and violence against minorities, particularly after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister in August 2024.

Krishnamoorthi highlighted the alarming rise in attacks on Hindus since Sheikh Hasina’s removal. “Hindus in Bangladesh continue to be targeted today—with their homes and businesses being destroyed and their temples vandalized,” he said. According to the Congressman, over 2,000 incidents of violence against minorities were reported in just one month after Hasina's departure.

The Congressman revisited the horrors of Bangladesh’s War of Independence, during which an estimated 300,000 to three million people were killed, mostly Hindus. He warned that history could repeat itself if timely action is not taken.

“I have engaged with the State Department and called for action in Senate confirmation hearings, but we must do more. I urge my colleagues to act now to protect Bangladesh’s religious minorities. The world is watching, and we cannot let history repeat itself,” he said.